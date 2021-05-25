Transport minister to announce gradual reopening of Île-aux-Tourtes bridge

The province's transport minister is set to announce a plan this afternoon to gradually reopen the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge, after five traffic-filled days for West Island commuters.

In an interview with Radio-Canada's Tout un matin, François Bonnardel said the goal is to reopen the bridge with at least one lane going in each direction as quickly as possible.

He has scheduled a news conference for 4 p.m.

Bonnardel says a team of specialists spent the weekend mapping out a strategy.

The bridge, which connects Montreal's West Island to the off-island suburb of Vaudreuil-Dorion via Highway 40, was closed suddenly last Thursday.

The closure was caused by human error during maintenance work. It has forced some children to stay home from school and has led to an influx of cars on residential streets in several West Island municipalities.

Traffic has been diverted by Highways 20 and 30. The transport ministry has cancelled the toll on Highway 30 and rides on the Vaudreuil-Hudson Exo line are free.