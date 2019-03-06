New Île-aux-Tourtes bridge won't have room for REM

The Quebec government will announce details of the new Île-aux-Tourtes bridge today, and the plan isn't expected to include room for the coming light rail network.

Chantal Rouleau, the province's junior transport minister, is scheduled to hold a news conference about the bridge this afternoon.

​Mayors and commuters west of Montreal wanted the rail network to connect them to the island via the new Île-aux-Tourtes bridge — which is estimated to be completed in 2030.

But the government appears to be shutting down that request.

"At the current stage of the project planning, the improvements are intended to facilitate the movement of buses that will use the new Île-aux-Tourtes bridge, in particular those destined for the Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue REM station," Camille Lambert-Chan, a spokesperson for Rouleau, said in an email.

Ground has already been broken on the REM, and it is set to be completed by 2023.

The new bridge is expected to have three lanes per direction, but the shoulders will be wider to allow dedicated bus lanes. Currently, buses run in the middle of traffic.

The REM will extend as far west as Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, but for off-island commuters, that will still mean driving over the frequently congested bridge that connects them to the island.

About 83,000 vehicles use the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge daily.