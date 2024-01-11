3rd lane to reopen on Île-aux-Tourtes bridge, easing some congestion

Quebec's Transport Ministry has announced the anticipated reopening of a third lane on the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge by Monday, pending favourable weather conditions.

Commencing Thursday night, construction-related congestion is expected, leading to a complete closure of the bridge from Sunday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the ministry said in a news release Thursday.

The closure of the lane, in effect for over a month, aimed to address structural beam damage, causing significant congestion around the bridge — the primary western access point to the island of Montreal.

Despite the reopening of the third lane, the bridge, which has faced ongoing disrepair for years, will not be fully accessible to motorists.

The ministry outlines that upon reopening, two lanes will cater to those headed to Vaudreuil-Dorion, while one lane will direct traffic toward Montreal at all times.

The ongoing beam reinforcement work necessitates a reduction in lane size, rendering dynamic traffic management unfeasible.

In the coming months, the ministry plans to continue beam reinforcement efforts to reopen additional lanes on the bridge.

Public transit improved during construction

Meanwhile, enhancements to train services and the utilization of shoulder bus lanes on Highway 40 westbound will remain in place. Additional train services at Hudson station on the Vaudreuil-Hudson line have been available since Jan. 8.

Notably, throughout January, existing free fares on select train and bus services will remain in place.

However, starting February, commuters will likely need valid tickets, with advantageous fare discounts to be confirmed shortly, the ministry says.

Highway 30 eastbound, from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Monday to Friday, will continue to be toll-free following the third lane's reopening on the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge.

Efforts have also been made to synchronize traffic lights on Highway 20, offering an alternative route for travellers bound for Montreal.

Ministry urges people to work from home if possible

In the event of significant snowfall, temporary lane closures in each direction may occur to facilitate snow-removal operations and ensure the bridge's safe conditions.

The ministry recommends that, whenever feasible, people prioritize telecommuting and public transportation as measures to alleviate potential congestion.

Back in April, the Quebec government announced a $2.3-billion plan to replace the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge with two distinct structures that will allow for six lanes of traffic going to and from Montreal's West Island.

The new bridge will be paid for entirely by the provincial government, and officials announced in December it will be fully functional by the end of 2026 — a year earlier than originally planned.

Meanwhile, the constant construction to maintain the current structure is not only causing headaches for motorists, but also hurting local businesses.

"It's devastating to our business," said Sabrina Décarie last month. "Especially this time of year, where the restaurant should be full, people getting ready for the holidays, celebrating."

She is the co-owner of the Pizza 900 restaurant in Vaudreuil-Dorion, located just off Highway 40, a stone's throw from the bridge.

Guy Pilon is Vaudreuil-Dorion's mayor and the president of Développement Vaudreuil-Soulanges, the business development agency for the regional municipality. He said business owners have told him their sales are down as much as 40 per cent.