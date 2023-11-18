Damage to Île-aux-Tourtes bridge forces lane closure: Transport Ministry

A lane on the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge will be closed indefinitely after workers found a new crack on the structure, the Transport Ministry announced.

In a news release sent Friday evening, the Transport Ministry said crews spotted damage on the Montreal-bound side of the bridge, which links off-island suburbs to the west of the city.

About 87,000 vehicles — 10 per cent of which are trucks — cross the bridge daily, with many travelling to Ontario via Highway 40, according to ministry data.

The two-lane in each direction configuration that is in place this weekend will continue into Monday, the news release reads.

The ministry says it can't rule out further lane closures while repairs are being done this weekend to keep the structure safe.

The new bridge meant to replace Île-aux-Tourtes is expected to open by the end of 2026.