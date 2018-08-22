There were 3,000 people, many tucked under Ikea-issued, blue and yellow umbrellas, lined up in Quebec City early Wednesday, waiting for the Swedish furniture giant's grand opening.

More than 1,000 people braved the rainy weather overnight in anticipation of the new Ikea's 9 a.m. opening. Some customers set up tents in the cordoned off queues.

By 3 a.m., the parking lot was nearly full and people were in a line that wrapped around the building. Along with the umbrellas, Ikea employees handed out bottles of water and chocolate bars.

Ouverture du IKEA: une idée de l’ampleur de la file. Ça fait le tour du magasin <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcqc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcqc</a> <a href="https://t.co/bqOfJe8rDi">pic.twitter.com/bqOfJe8rDi</a> —@nahilab

The first 300 customers to enter the store are eligible for a $50 gift card, and $1,000 gift cards are to be raffled off every 15 minutes.

Mathieu Cipriani was at the front of the line.

"Since they were raffling out eight or nine $1,000 gift cards, I thought it was very important to come," said Cipriani.

Some people brought tents and camping equipment to wait out the night until Quebec City's new Ikea opened its doors. (Marc-André Turgeon/Radio-Canada)

The retailer closed its Quebec City location in 1996. At 10,000 square metres, however, that store was three times smaller than the new location.

The new store, complete with its signature home-furnishing maze and meatballs, is located in Quebec City's Sainte-Foy district.

Ikea had a pickup point in the area since 2015, but it closed on Aug. 13.

More than 1,000 people were in line by 3 a.m. Wednesday. (Nahila Bendali Amor/Radio-Canada)

Ikea hired at least 250 people leading up to the opening and, despite a labour shortage, recruitment has been successful so far, the store's executive director, Annika Lenoir, told Radio-Canada.

With files from Radio-Canada