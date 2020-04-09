If you live in eastern Quebec, stay home — a snow storm is on the way

If you needed another reason to stay home over the long weekend, mother nature has you covered.

Heavy snow and high winds are expected to paralyze much of eastern Quebec for the beginning of the Easter weekend.

The Charlevoix region is under a snowfall warning, and people in La Malbaie to Baie-Saint-Paul can expect up to 40 centimetres of snow.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Blanc-Sablon, near the Labrador border. Up to 15 centimetres of snow are expected there on Friday with high northeasterly winds.

On the Magdalen Islands, wind gusts could reach up to 100 kilometres per hour. Large waves are also expected to hit the archipelago.

That storm surge warning will also affect other regions along the St. Lawrence River.

Coastal flooding could affect the Gaspé coast all the way to Rimouski, as well as the Quebec City region.

Ten to 15 centimetres of snow are also expected to fall over Quebec City and surrounding areas, increasing to 25 centimetres in the mountains.

Rain for southern Quebec

People in the southern regions of the province won't see any snow, but should still plan for plenty (more) indoor activities.

That's because there's a rainfall warning in effect for Montreal, Laval, the Eastern Townships, Vaudreuil and the Richelieu Valley

By Thursday night, 25 to 35 millimetres of rain are expected to fall, and Environment Canada says the rain could could cause localized flooding in low-lying areas.