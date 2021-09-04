Remnants of Hurricane Ida cause flooding, evacuations in eastern Quebec

The municipality of Grande-Vallée on the Gaspé peninsula is under a local state of emergency following severe flooding in the region due to remnants of Hurricane Ida, the village's mayor says.

Environment Canada forecasted more than 100 millimetres of rain in the Gaspé region on Friday with storm surge, rainfall and wind warnings in other areas of eastern Quebec.

Evacuations and displacements are underway in Grande-Vallée, particularly on streets near the river that bears the same name. The water levels rose significantly due to the heavy rainfall, flooding several riparian properties.

At least 12 families have been displaced and the village's seniors' home was evacuated as a preventative measure.

"Currently, the municipality is in emergency mode due to heavy rainfall following the passing of the remnants of Hurricane Ida," said Grande-Vallée Mayor Noël Richard in a Facebook post.

"We are currently working on ensuring the safety of affected citizens and we have been proceeding to evacuate residents since early this morning."

The municipality called on the Civil Security and the Sûreté du Québec to coordinate emergency measures. The village is using a community hall to help those affected by the floodwaters, and at least 25 residents have taken refuge there.

Richard advised residents to stay home, as the level of the Grande Vallée river and the water on the streets close to it are "extreme."

Between 50 and 100 millimeters of rain fell on the Gaspé peninsula, causing the river levels to rise, according to Environment Canada. However, the situation should improve during the course of the day and the water should gradually recede.

"Precipitation should end during the afternoon for areas where it still rains," said Maxime Desharnais, a meteorologist with the federal weather agency.

"We're beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel with the remnants of Hurricane Ida."