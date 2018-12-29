ICYMI: The top 5 most watched CBC Montreal videos of the year

It's been a long and eventful year, and as it comes to a close, we look back at some of the videos that struck a chord with viewers on social media.

From human interest stories to news of the day, these videos make the cut for the top five, most minutes viewed on our Facebook page.

This list excludes CBC Montreal's breaking news live specials and 2018 election coverage.

1. The outdoor rink in Verdun

It took three months of labour and teamwork to build a small ice rink on a lawn in Verdun.

A group of Verdun neighbours have gathered together to build a hockey rink for their kids. 0:51

A group of parents came together last winter to turn their front yard into a pint-sized hockey rink, perfect for pint-sized players.

2. The snow car that was ticketed by police

Montreal artist Simon Laprise made headlines in January with his life-size snow car.

He was inspired to build it after the city got 35 centimetres of snow in one day.

Artist Simon Laprise even caught the attention of the police. 0:28

He ended up catching the attention of the Montreal police, who left him a note saying how much they appreciated the joke.

3. Spotlight on plane spotting hobbyists

On sunny summer afternoons, aviation enthusiasts of all ages gather in Jacques-de-Lesseps Park near Trudeau Airport to watch planes take off and land.

Plane spotting at Trudeau Airport in Montreal 2:03

The park offers spotters raised bleachers and a large man-made hill to help them peer over the runway fence.

It might be an unusual hobby but the spotters take a lot of pleasure in it.

4. World famous cellist gives Metro concert

Just a few weeks ago, world renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma performed a free concert in the Montreal Metro, at Place des Arts station.

The musician was in Montreal for a concert at Place des Arts and decided to do a public performance as well. 0:53

On top of performing some classical numbers, he led the audience in a group sing-along of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah.

"I'm sure you all know this song that, for me, it signifies Montreal," said Ma.

5. Transport truck smashes into overpass

In April, a loaded semi-trailer, unwittingly left in the raised position, slammed into a pedestrian overpass.

The collision sent its load of cornmeal flying in all directions, and was caught on camera by a bystander.

Crash caused closure of Highway 40. 0:14

Luckily, no one was injured in the incident, but there was a spectacular mess to clean up.

