Ice ice baby: Montreal crews working to de-ice residential sidewalks

If you're taking a Saturday stroll through Montreal's residential streets, you might want to watch your step.

Even though yesterday's freezing rain warning for Southern Quebec has been lifted, sidewalks off the main streets remain icy.

But the city won't let those streets slip through the cracks — 400 city trucks are working to de-ice the walkways, according to spokesperson Philippe Sabourin.

"In the last hours, we got rain, there was snow, then freezing rain and a big swing of temperatures," Sabourin told CBC at around noon Saturday.

Crews will need four to eight hours to cover the city's 6,000 kilometres of sidewalks with salt and pebbles, he said.

"We're pretty confident that everything will be secure in the next hours," Sabourin said. "Every truck is on the road."

Temperatures are expected to drop to –19 with wind chill Saturday evening.