Iconic Archambault sign in downtown Montreal removed

Ste-Catherine Street looks a little different today.

The colourful neon Archambault sign, which hung from the music store at the corner of Ste-Catherine and Berri streets for close to 90 years, was taken down this morning.

With Archambault's big sign gone, only a smaller version at the corner of Labelle Street remains.

The store moved next door from its longtime home at 500 Ste-Catherine Street East earlier this year.

The building, known informally as the "maison Archambault," is now home to Québecor's online radio station QUB.

The old Archambault building, and iconic sign, seen here in 1936. (City of Montreal Archives)

Radio-Canada confirmed that it was the building's owner, Québecor, that requested the sign come down.

Québecor sold Archambault's retail business to Renaud-Bray in 2015.

The sign's removal brought back fond memories from patrons of the old location. They recalled shopping for instruments and sheet music at a store that prided itself at being a one-stop shop for musicians.

Montrealer Patrice Belair bought a Godin electric guitar from the store when his grandfather, who was a musician, passed away.

"(I) still have it, and still play it almost every day. It reminds me of him and is quite dear to me," he said.