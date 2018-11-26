Iconic Archambault sign in downtown Montreal removed
Bright neon sign had hung from the music store for close to 90 years
Ste-Catherine Street looks a little different today.
The colourful neon Archambault sign, which hung from the music store at the corner of Ste-Catherine and Berri streets for close to 90 years, was taken down this morning.
With Archambault's big sign gone, only a smaller version at the corner of Labelle Street remains.
The store moved next door from its longtime home at 500 Ste-Catherine Street East earlier this year.
The building, known informally as the "maison Archambault," is now home to Québecor's online radio station QUB.
Radio-Canada confirmed that it was the building's owner, Québecor, that requested the sign come down.
Québecor sold Archambault's retail business to Renaud-Bray in 2015.
The sign's removal brought back fond memories from patrons of the old location. They recalled shopping for instruments and sheet music at a store that prided itself at being a one-stop shop for musicians.
Montrealer Patrice Belair bought a Godin electric guitar from the store when his grandfather, who was a musician, passed away.
"(I) still have it, and still play it almost every day. It reminds me of him and is quite dear to me," he said.
With files from Radio-Canada