Iconic 90-year-old Archambault sign in downtown Montreal removed

The east end of Ste-Catherine Street looks a little different.

The colourful neon Archambault sign, which hung from the music store at the corner of Ste-Catherine and Berri streets for close to 90 years, was taken down Monday morning.

The store moved next door from its longtime home at 500 Ste-Catherine Street East earlier this year. The building, known informally as the "maison Archambault," is now home to Québecor's online radio station QUB.

Québecor owns the building and requested the sign come down, according to Radio-Canada. The media conglomerate sold Archambault's retail business to Renaud-Bray in 2015.

Word of the sign's demise spread quickly on social media, where many expressed their dismay. That appeared to set an impromptu preservation effort in motion.

"There have been many developments in the last few hours," said Renaud-Bray marketing and communications director Émilie Laguerre, adding she was hopeful the sign will find a new home.

The old Archambault building, and iconic sign, seen here in 1936. (City of Montreal Archives)

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced Monday afternoon that the Ville-Marie borough had taken possession of the sign and said talks were underway to find it a new home.

"We take preserving our visual urban heritage to heart," Plante said. "That's why the Ville-Marie borough saved the mythic Archambault sign."

With Archambault's big sign gone, only a smaller version at the corner of Labelle Street remains.​

Memories of bygone times

The sign's removal brought back fond memories from patrons of the old location. They recalled shopping for instruments and sheet music at a store that prided itself at being a one-stop shop for musicians.

Montrealer Patrice Belair bought a Godin electric guitar from the store when his grandfather, a violinist who was also a regular customer, passed away around 15 years ago.

"(I) still have it, and still play it almost every day. It reminds me of him and is quite dear to me," he said.

He's been playing guitar for over 40 years, but he says the Godin is his favourite.

Arin Murphy-Hiscock remembered wandering through the store's classical music section with her cello on her back, after lessons at the McGill Music Conservatory in the 1990s.

"Three out of four visits, I'd end up buying whatever album they were playing in the store," she said.