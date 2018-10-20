Icelandair says one of its planes made an emergency landing in Quebec late Friday night because of a cracked cockpit window.

The airline said Flight FI688 from Orlando to Reykjavik was over Canada when pilots noticed the crack in the window.

It said the crew followed standard procedures and diverted to a nearby airport in Bagotville.

Icelandair said the 155 passengers and seven crew were taken to a hotel to rest.

Another plane is expected to pick them up on Saturday.