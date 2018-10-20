Icelandair plane makes emergency landing in Bagotville due to cracked window
Icelandair says one of its planes made an emergency landing in Quebec late Friday night because of a cracked cockpit window.
The flight took off in Orlando and was heading to Reykjavik
The airline said Flight FI688 from Orlando to Reykjavik was over Canada when pilots noticed the crack in the window.
It said the crew followed standard procedures and diverted to a nearby airport in Bagotville.
Icelandair said the 155 passengers and seven crew were taken to a hotel to rest.
Another plane is expected to pick them up on Saturday.
An icelandair mechanic sitting in front of me says the shatter was “spectacular.” Prob meant significant? He was brought to cockpit and said the shattering was significant, main crack estimated at 20cm. <a href="https://t.co/hsRMiKVZJh">pic.twitter.com/hsRMiKVZJh</a>—@HarrisonHove