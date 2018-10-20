Skip to Main Content
Icelandair plane makes emergency landing in Bagotville due to cracked window

Icelandair plane makes emergency landing in Bagotville due to cracked window

Icelandair says one of its planes made an emergency landing in Quebec late Friday night because of a cracked cockpit window.

The flight took off in Orlando and was heading to Reykjavik

The Canadian Press ·
An Icelandair plane left Orlando and had to make an emergency landing in Quebec on Friday night, the airline's official said. (Courtesy/Harrison Hove/WUFT News/Radio-Canada)

Icelandair says one of its planes made an emergency landing in Quebec late Friday night because of a cracked cockpit window.

The airline said Flight FI688 from Orlando to Reykjavik was over Canada when pilots noticed the crack in the window.

It said the crew followed standard procedures and diverted to a nearby airport in Bagotville.

Icelandair said the 155 passengers and seven crew were taken to a hotel to rest.

Another plane is expected to pick them up on Saturday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us