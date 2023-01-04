25th anniversary of ice storm brings back chilling memories for Quebecers

It was 25 years ago today that the freezing rain began to fall.

On Sunday, Jan. 4, 1998, the weather system that would later be known as the ice storm hit Quebec.

It has since gone down as one of the largest natural disasters in Canadian history. For five days, ice pellets and freezing rain fell on sections of the St. Lawrence Valley between Kingston and Quebec's Eastern Townships, dropping more than 100 millimetres of precipitation.

People bunk in the main lobby of a junior college in Ste-Hyacinthe, Que., south of Montreal, on Jan. 10, 1998, as thousands of people were forced out of their homes because of the cold and power shortage. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

The ice accumulated on trees and electricity infrastructure, breaking branches and severing hydro wires and leaving more than 1.4 million Hydro-Québec customers in the dark — some of them for weeks.

People look at a series of collapsed Hydro-Québec high voltage towers near St-Bruno, Que., south of Montreal, on Jan. 10, 1998. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

The storm caused billions of dollars of damage, killed 35 people and injured nearly 1,000 others.

CBC Montreal asked Quebecers to share their ice storm memories.

Soldiers began the cleanup operation in St. Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., south of Montreal, on Jan. 11, 1998. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Some remembered days spent in darkness with family members. Others recalled hearing the sound of trees cracking beneath the weight of the ice on Mount Royal, as if some giant invisible beast was felling trees on the mountain.

Hal Newman, a former paramedic and director of Côte Saint-Luc emergency medical services, was working during the 1998 ice storm. He recalled evacuating seniors in the middle of the night and seeing the community come together to support one another.