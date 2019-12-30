Ice pellets herald end-of-year snowstorm in greater Montreal region

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning Monday for Montreal, Laval and the Monterégie, and the agency is predicting some difficult driving conditions in southern Quebec for the rest of the year.

In Montreal, ice pellets mixed with five to 10 centimetres of freezing rain Monday make way for snow overnight and into Tuesday­.

By Tuesday evening, 15 to 20 centimetres of snow will have fallen.

"You'll definitely need a shovel tonight as well as tomorrow, and make sure you have your brushes for vehicles," said Catherine Verdon-Diamond, CBC Montreal's new weather specialist.

"If you don't have to get outside, maybe just stay home," said Simon Legault, meteorologist for Environment Canada.

"If you have to get outside, just take your time, and be aware that it's pretty messy."

Strong easterly winds will mean reduced visibility and blowing snow. Provincial police are asking drivers to be careful on the icy roads, and asking people to adapt their driving to road conditions.

Dozens of flights in and out of Montreal's Trudeau International Airport were cancelled or delayed Monday because of the winter weather cocktail of ice pellets and snow. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Many flights in and out of Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport were delayed or cancelled, said a spokesperson for Aeroports de Montréal, advising travellers to check the status of their flight before heading to the airport.

The multi-use path on the new Samuel-De Champlain Bridge was closed to pedestrians and cyclists as of noon Monday for safety reasons, due to the adverse weather conditions. It's expected to reopen on Jan. 1.

❌🚴‍♂️Fermeture de la piste multifonctionnelle du pont Samuel-De Champlain du lundi 30 au mardi 31 décembre 2019 🚴‍♂️❌<a href="https://t.co/EVlcE6NclI">https://t.co/EVlcE6NclI</a> —@nouv_champlain

Elsewhere in Quebec, there are snowfall warnings in effect for: