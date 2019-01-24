Ice jams finally cleared from St. Lawrence River after paralyzing maritime traffic

The Canadian Coast Guard said it succeeded Thursday morning in clearing an ice jam in the St. Lawrence River that had stalled maritime traffic for several days.

The jam was located near Trois-Rivières, about 140 kilometres northeast of Montreal. As many as 16 ships had been stuck in ports around the province since Tuesday, including nine in Montreal.

Coast Guard icebreakers escorted two large ships from Montreal to the ice formation on Thursday. The goal was to use their size to dislodge the ice blocking the river.

The same maneuver was tried on Wednesday but failed. A spokesperson for the Coast Guard said maritime will resume, but under close supervision. They remain concerned another ice jam could form.

The stalled maritime traffic frustrated the St. Lawrence economic development corporation.

Nicole Trépanier, who heads the corporation, blamed the federal government for not deploying enough Coast Guard ships to keep the river open to traffic throughout the winter.

​"What worries us is the river's international reputation," Trépanier told Radio-Canada. "Maritime companies want to know if the river will be open year-round and whether Coast Guard services are adequate to supply services."