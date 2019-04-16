Chaudière River overflows in Quebec's Beauce region, closing roads, schools

Ice jams and and heavy rains have lead to road flooding in Beauceville, Que., about 75 kilometres south of Quebec City.

Rushing water loaded with large chunks of ice, branches and other debris can be seen from the river's edge Tuesday morning.

Firefighters are all over the town blocking washed-out roads.

Les camions de pompiers partent un peu partout dans la ville <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcqc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcqc</a> <a href="https://t.co/enaO8grbjc">pic.twitter.com/enaO8grbjc</a> —@p_abolduc

The Commission scolaire de la Beauce-Etchemin announced that two schools in Beauceville are closed for the day.

A decision will be made about whether evening activities at the schools will go ahead later in the day, the school board says.

The Chaudière River has been closely monitored in recent days due to flooding concerns. A flood warning was issued Saturday night.