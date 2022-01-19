Flourishing ice-fishing village near Val-d'Or helps raise funds for brain injury survivors
René Corriveau, who suffered from his own brain trauma in 1993, manages the red shacks on Thompson River
René Corriveau can often be spotted early in morning on the frozen Thompson River in Abitibi-Témiscamingue, ready to help fishermen who rent one of the ice-fishing shacks set up near the bridge.
Ice fishing has been in full swing for the past several weeks at this winter fishing village near Val-d'Or, about 600 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
Winter fishing enthusiasts rent a shack by the day from Le Pillier, a non-profit group that uses the funds to support survivors of brain injuries living in the region.
Corriveau, who manages the ice-fishing shacks, was himself the victim of a brain injury in 1993.
"I found it challenging to spend the long winters at home, and so I presented the idea of the project to Alain Beaulieu, who works with Pilier," said Corriveau in an interview with Radio-Canada.
"He managed to find some sponsors for the equipment, and I was able to build the cabins at home in my garage with the help of a few volunteers from the organization."
The shacks come equipped with lines, hooks and firewood to make the time fishing as comfortable as possible.
"We have several regulars, and when it's full of people, the atmosphere is incredible," said Corriveau. "It's really beautiful to see."
"It's a good place for catching fish, but for most, it's just the opportunity to get some fresh air and go out and have fun with their kids."
Frozen fingertips forgotten
Keven Cormier and Joffrey Constant were among those who braved the cold last Saturday for a chance to catch a fish.
"My fingertips were frozen when I arrived at 8 o'clock this morning, but it doesn't matter. It's a passion for me," Cormier said.
"We have fun, we catch fish and we support a good cause. It's a great way to escape," said Constant. "With everything going on these days, you need to take time to release all that stress."
translated from a story by Radio-Canada's Marc-André Landry
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?