Ice fishermen in Saguenay village now have to pay fees to set up on the ice

Ice fishermen in one Saguenay municipality are being asked to pay fees to install a cabin on the Saguenay River this year.

The municipality of Sainte-Rose-du-Nord is charging fishermen, on average, $150 for the season, or $20 for twelve hours — but prices can go up to $400 for the season in certain areas.

Fees are lower for the 500-or-so residents of the municipality, located about 250 kilometres north of Quebec City, than for outsiders.

"Why wouldn't I favour the people here?" Mayor Laurent Thibeault said. "It's in their municipality. These are the people who pay taxes here."

Adopted earlier this month, the regulation is intended to remedy the often chaotic ice fishing sites in Sainte-Rose.

Thibeault says he wants to enhance the municipality's look.

But the owner of Promotion Pêche in La Baie, across the Saguenay River, says he thinks Sainte-Rose is on the wrong track.

"I don't think it's a good idea to charge outsiders more," Rémi Aubin said. "The goal is to attract people from the outside."

He said that if fishermen boycott Sainte-Rose as a result of the tariffs, it could turn over the region's economy.

"And that's it," Aubin said.

Ice fishing season should begin in January, Thibeault said.