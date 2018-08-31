Jean Coutu recalls ibiZ portable USB wall chargers that pose a fire hazard

Jean Coutu Group is recalling a series of portable USB wall chargers because they could be a fire hazard.

The ibiZ cube-shaped chargers were available in blue, purple, white, and black, with ibiZ printed on the top.

As of last week, the company says it received three reports in Canada of the chargers overheating and melting.

No injuries have been reported.

Jean Coutu Group says 28,613 of the chargers have been sold in Canada since November 2017.

If you've got the ibiZ charger, Jean Coutu says you should stop using it and contact the company for a refund at 450-646-9760 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.