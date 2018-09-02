Party leaders cry foul after CAQ allegation of 'interference' in policing

Coalition Avenir Québec candidate Ian Lafrenière was asked to clarify comments he made about "political interference" he'd experienced while working as a Montreal police officer.

His comments, made in an interview with TVA on Saturday, sparked criticism from the Liberals, Québec solidaire and the Parti Québécois.

"I hope he will be able to detail what he said with specific facts, because normally he would have to denounce it if he was witness to that in his career,'' said Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard, Sunday.

Lafrenière backtracked on Sunday, telling reporters that he was referring to meddling by politicians in general, giving the example of the Chamberland commission, when former Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre called then-Montreal Police Chief Marc Parent about a ticket he'd been issued that had later been leaked to the press.

"I'm not about to reveal Watergate or something like that," he said.

Lafrenière said he believes there should be a "wall" between politics and police and that he was surprised by the reaction his comments made among the other parties.

He also took the opportunity to re-emphasize the CAQ's proposal that the head of the province's anti-corruption unit, UPAC, should be selected through a two-thirds vote of the legislature.

CAQ leader François Legault said his plan will ensure neutrality.

"Why do the Liberal Party want to choose the UPAC boss alone?''

Currently, the head of UPAC is chosen by cabinet after three candidates are recommended by an independent committee.

Couillard defended the current system, saying it was created based on a recommendation from the Charbonneau commission.​

"It's not up to the legislature to appoint police officers," he said.

​With files from the Canadian Press.