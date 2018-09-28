'I accept to be in Canada': Legault a Quebecer first, but wouldn't hold a referendum

Coaliton Avenir Québec Leader François Legault says if his party is elected, he has two main priorities: start a pre-kindergarten program for four-year-old children, and create a family allowance that would give Quebec families $2,400 per child per year.

"We want to return back some money, especially for families," said Legault in a one-on-one interview with CBC News at 6 anchor Debra Arbec.

Three days before the election, Legault reiterated a number of his promises, including his plan to abolish school boards.

Legault said he wants to replace school boards with service centres, citing low voter turnout in the school board elections as a reason why.

He said he would rather allocate the cost of the school board elections — roughly $20 million per election — into the education system.

"I would prefer to put this money in school services," he said.

Is abolishing school boards legal?

Under the Canadian Charter, Quebec's anglophones have the right to govern their own schools. When the Couillard Liberals tabled legislation to abolish school boards in 2015, Quebec's English-language boards announced plans to mount a constitutional challenge.

Bill 86 was quietly dropped the following year.

Legault said he's consulted with his advisors and believes his plan to replace the school boards with service centres respects the Charter provisions.

'I'm proud to be a Quebecer. I accept to be in Canada.' - François Legault

He said parents will elect their own school committees, so they will maintain control over their children's education.

"When I talk to anglophone parents, they are happy because they will get more power," said Legault. "That's what many parents would like to see."

He also committed to keeping the English-language secretariat, which was set up by the Couillard government last year to advance the anglophone community's interests within the government.

However, Legault added a caveat: the secretariat must be doing something useful.

"I want to make sure that it's not for show, that it's not for marketing," he said.

Doubling down on immigration

Legault held on to the main strokes of his immigration plan, saying the province needs to decrease the number of immigrants from 50,000 to 40,000 per year.

He said the government will focus on integrating immigrants, to avoid out-migration to other provinces.

He said 20 per cent of immigrants leave Quebec to go to other provinces. As recently as last week's English-language leaders debate, Legault said 26 per cent of immigrants were leaving.

The figure he now cites is closer to the one cited in a new Institut du Québec study, which shows that by 10 years after their arrival, 18.2 per cent of immigrants have left Quebec for other provinces — a retention rate that lags behind Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta but is ahead of other provinces.

On federalism

When asked, Legault stopped short of saying he's proud to live in Canada.

"I'm proud to be a Quebecer. I accept to be in Canada," he said.

He said a CAQ government will never hold a referendum to leave Canada. He said he will work to improve the economy of Quebec inside Canada.

"We have potential, especially in economy, and I don't accept that Quebec is not as rich as Ontario or the rest of Canada," he said.

