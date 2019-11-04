Hydro-Québec steps up efforts to reconnect customers after Friday's storm

Hydro-Québec is redoubling its efforts to restore power to thousands of Quebecers who have been without electricity since Friday's storm.

About 1,500 employees will be out on Monday in an effort to reconnect the roughly 60,000 homes and businesses still without power by tomorrow, said Éric Filion, president of Hydro-Québec Distribution.

The majority of their resources will be deployed in the Eastern Townships and Montérégie, where about 18,000 customers are without power.

The hope is that by Monday night, only between 25,000 and 30,000 will still be in the dark. Their power would be restored Tuesday, he said.

Many of the remaining outages are more complicated to fix because they are located in isolated areas or behind homes and require the use of specialized equipment, Filion said.

He said he was out with crews over the weekend, and much of the work that is left has to do with removing trees from power lines and repairing transformers.

It's a painstaking process, he explained, and when it's done, only between one and 20 customers are reconnected to the grid.

"It's a lot of work but the reward isn't as great," he said.

Hydro called in reinforcements from Michigan, Ontario and the Maritimes to help restore power.

At the height of the storm, almost a million homes and businesses did not have power — a situation Premier François Legault has described as the worst crisis since the 1998 ice storm.