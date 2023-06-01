Forest fires in northern Quebec result in loss of electricity for thousands throughout province

Quebec's power utility is scrambling to get the power back on after nearly a quarter of a million customers lost electricity Thursday afternoon due to forest fires.

Hydro-Québec spokesperson Maxence Huard-Lefebvre said the power outages are related to heat and smoke from the fires in the North Shore that have triggered protection mechanisms in two transmission lines.

Huard-Lefebvre said he does not know when the power will be restored.

On Twitter, the Crown corporation says power will be restored gradually.

Hydro-Québec says about 240,000 customers are without power, with Montreal one of the hardest hit regions.

Montreal has 125 services interruptions and over 93,500 customers without power. On the South Shore, another 42,000 customers are affected. More than 17,000 customers in the Quebec City region are without power, and tens of thousands more in places like the Laurentians and Lanaudière region.

The power outages Thursday come after some 19,000 customers lost electricity for several hours in Montreal on Wednesday evening. Those outages were due to equipment issues, not the fires, the public utility said.

While firefighters work to get forest fires under control in northern regions of the province, tens of thousands of customers lost electricity. (Courtesy of Chapais)

Meanwhile, a forest fire near Chapais, Que., has forced the evacuation of about 500 homes, almost half the community.

Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU) spokesperson Mélanie Morin told CBC that there are 13 active forest fires are burning in Quebec, with two of them "out of control."

Back in April, half a million customers lost power in the province. That time, Hydro-Québec said there was a "loss of production" from turbo generators at the generating station in Churchill Falls, N.L., which led to automatic shutdowns on the network.

"The network's protection mechanisms reacted correctly, which led to the outages," said spokesperson Cendrix Bouchard at the time.

Earlier in that same month, the province was hit with an ice storm that left more than one million customers without power. Some were without electricity for several days.