Quebecers weather 2nd day without electricity after windstorm

Hydro-Québec is calling in some out-of-province reinforcements to help speed up power-line repairs after strong winds interrupted electricity service for about 400,000 Quebecers Sunday morning.

Hydro-Québec teams in Eastern Quebec and 30 additional crews from New Brunswick have travelled to the affected areas to lend a hand.

As of noon Monday, the Montérégie, the Laurentians and the Eastern Townships had the service interruptions, leaving more than 20,000 customers without electricity.

The Grandes-Seigneuries service centre on Montreal's South Shore announced that École Jacques-Barclay in Saint-Mathieu and École Saint-Édouard in Saint-Édouard would be closed for the day because of the power outages.

Maxence Huard-Lefebvre, a spokesperson for Hydro-Québec, says more than 90 per cent of customers throughout the province have had their electricity restored, but some may only get power again on Tuesday because of the extensive damage to poles.

"As you know, the wind gusts were very strong, over 100 kilometres per hour in Montreal," he said. "There was a lot of damage on the network so we need to visit every site where there are poles to fix."

"The outages we have are sometimes more complex with broken poles or wires to reinstall on the poles, but we can promise to everyone that we're doing our best."

Several municipalities have opened temporary warming centres to accommodate residents until power returns.