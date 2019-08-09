Hydro-Québec says scammers are texting its clients, asking for banking information

Hydro-Québec is warning customers about an ongoing text message scam where scammers imitate the public utility to obtain banking information.

The message claims to be a refund for clients and requests their banking information.

Hydro-Québec is advising customers not to click on any links sent to them via text message on its behalf.

The links lead to a fake website that looks like Hydro-Québec's website, or like an e-transfer site, where their personal information can be stolen.

Many of the public utility's customers are expected to get refunds in early 2020 — the provincial government tabled a bill in June that would compensate consumers for being overcharged in the past.

Hydro-Québec said they will not be depositing refunds, instead, customers will receive a credit on their bill.

Anyone who clicked on a texted link and provided confidential information should notify their financial institution.