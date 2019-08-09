Hydro-Québec says scammers are texting its clients, asking for banking information
Hydro-Québec is warning customers about an ongoing text message scam where scammers imitate the public utility to obtain banking information.
Public utility said refunds will not come in form of deposits, so it will never text about them
The message claims to be a refund for clients and requests their banking information.
Hydro-Québec is advising customers not to click on any links sent to them via text message on its behalf.
The links lead to a fake website that looks like Hydro-Québec's website, or like an e-transfer site, where their personal information can be stolen.
Many of the public utility's customers are expected to get refunds in early 2020 — the provincial government tabled a bill in June that would compensate consumers for being overcharged in the past.
Hydro-Québec said they will not be depositing refunds, instead, customers will receive a credit on their bill.
Anyone who clicked on a texted link and provided confidential information should notify their financial institution.
