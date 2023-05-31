It's official: Michael Sabia to head Hydro-Québec

Quebec's government has officially tapped Michael Sabia as the next head of Hydro-Quebec.

In a tweet, Premier François Legault announced Sabia will serve as president and CEO of the Crown corporation, succeeding Sophie Brochu.

Legault says Sabia "is an experienced man who will be able to pursue and overcome the challenges of Quebec's energy transition," according to a translation.

Last week, it was widely rumoured that Sabia would get the job.

Sabia has served as Canada's deputy minister of finance since 2020.

Prior to that, he worked at the Department of Finance and the Privy Council Office before joining the private sector.

He is a former chief executive of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and a former chief executive of BCE Inc.