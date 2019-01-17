Fire in manhole leaves thousands of Hydro-Québec customers without power

Hydro-Québec says a power outage affecting Montreal is connected to an underground explosion and a fire in a manhole in Rosemont—La Petite–Patrie.

As of 3 p.m., nearly 41,000 customers were without power, and the Metro's Blue line was down.

The electricity had to be cut so that firefighters could get into the manhole and access equipment that belongs to the utility.

Hydro-Québec spokesperson Serge Abergel says they're working to restore power to all customers.

"We've been using different ways to reduce the number of clients affected. Once the fire is taken care of, we will be able to pretty much supply everyone who is affected right now," he said.

Abergel said once the smoke clears, Hydro-Québec workers will take a look at the equipment to see what failed.