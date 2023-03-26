Thousands lose power after Hydro-Québec equipment failure

Equipment failure has led to tens of thousands of power outages in the province this morning, mainly in the Montérégie and Lanaudière regions.

Hydro-Québec says the wet, heavy snow from last night fell onto branches that brought down wires.

A snow warning has been in effect in several regions of Quebec since Saturday evening.

At 8:15 a.m., the Hydro-Québec website showed that 11,746 customers in Montérégie and 11,399 in Lanaudière were without electricity.

Hydro-Québec is also reporting that 3,756 customers lost electricity in the Centre-du-Québec region.