Thousands lose power after Hydro-Québec equipment failure
Montérégie and Lanaudière regions are most affected
Equipment failure has led to tens of thousands of power outages in the province this morning, mainly in the Montérégie and Lanaudière regions.
Hydro-Québec says the wet, heavy snow from last night fell onto branches that brought down wires.
A snow warning has been in effect in several regions of Quebec since Saturday evening.
At 8:15 a.m., the Hydro-Québec website showed that 11,746 customers in Montérégie and 11,399 in Lanaudière were without electricity.
Hydro-Québec is also reporting that 3,756 customers lost electricity in the Centre-du-Québec region.
with files from Shuyee Lee and the Canadian Press