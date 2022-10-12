Hydro-Québec buying U.S. company Great River Hydro for $2B US

A subsidiary of Hydro-Québec has signed a deal to buy U.S. power generator Great River Hydro LLC for $2 billion US — the Crown corporation's largest acquisition since its founding in 1944.

The U.S. company owns 13 hydropower generating stations with a total installed capacity of 589 megawatts along the Connecticut and Deerfield rivers in Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

The assets supply enough energy to power over 213,000 homes in New England.

"These are high quality assets, and it is rare for these assets to become available on the acquisition market," said Sophie Brochu, president and CEO of Hydro-Québec, in an interview on Radio-Canada's Tout un matin Wednesday.

Brochu says the acquisition will allow Hydro-Québec to combine its know-how in the management and development of hydroelectric resources with Great River Hydro's in-depth knowledge of the New England market.

She says it will also help diversify the Crown corporation's revenue streams in its main export market.

Great River Hydro, which has approximately 100 employees, is being sold by affiliates of ArcLight Capital Partners LLC.

As Hydro-Québec wants the company to remain a separate entity, it says all jobs will be maintained, as will working conditions.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.