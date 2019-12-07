CAQ to pass bill on Hydro Québec rates by invoking closure this weekend

For the third time this year, the Coalition Avenir Québec government is invoking closure at the National Assembly to push through a controversial bill.

Members of the National Assembly will be spending their Saturday debating Bill 34, which will freeze Hydro Québec electricity rates in 2020 and raise them to meet the inflation rate for the four years after that.

Energy Minister Jonatan Julien says the goal is to save Hydro customers $500 million — down from the $1.5 billion his government initially promised when discussing the proposed law.

But Liberal Opposition Leader Pierre Arcand says consumers will end up spending more in the long run because until now Hydro rates have only been raised through an artificial inflation rate of less than two per cent.

The bill will also end the yearly evaluation the province's energy board conducted on rates. Instead, the board will assess rates every five years.

The CAQ presented the bill, saying Hydro customers had paid $1.5 billion more than they should have between 2008 and 2016. It said Bill 34 would make things even.

Arcand says that's false and that the government hasn't been clear about the reason for the change in amounts, from $1.5 billion to $500 million in savings it's promised.

In October, Quebec's three opposition parties voted against the bill. They say the bill was poorly thought-out and they believe it could have the opposite effect of saving customers' money.

Liberal Opposition Leader Pierre Arcand says Bill 34 won't save customers money like the CAQ government promised. (Radio-Canada)

They say the energy board was already doing the job of controlling the rates and that the new mechanism for measuring them will increase them more than before.

The parties, as well as a number of interest groups and businesses who've spoken out against Bill 34, also say moving the energy board's rate evaluation to every five years reduces its power and subjects Hydro Québec to less oversight.

"So, today, we're seeing that the government is doing about the opposite than what it promised," Arcand said.

The opposition leader said he hopes the CAQ will not introduce amendments to the bill at the last minute, as it did in the two other laws it invoked closure to pass.