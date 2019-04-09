More CO poisonings as power restored in regions north of Montreal

Three more cases of carbon monoxide poisoning emerged in Laval as Hydro-Québec worked through the night and into the morning to restore power to tens of thousands in southern Quebec who have been without electricity since Monday.

Most schools have reopened and power has been restored to all but roughly 12,000 customers.

Laval police spokesperson Evelyne Boudreau says one adult and two children were taken to hospital overnight as a precaution after chimney issues exposed them to higher levels of carbon monoxide.

In Laval, about 2,500 clients are without power and the city is offering help to anyone in need.

Seven people are currently staying at the Lausanne Community centre where a temporary shelter and warming station was set up for people to sleep, charge devices, eat and seek help from the Canadian Red Cross.

Laval authorities received 200 911 calls per hour at the height of the storm Monday as freezing rain and high winds swept through the province. There have been about 20 fires and more than two dozen people were treated for carbon monoxide exposure in Laval alone as people turn to candles, generators or barbecues for light, heat and cooking.

However, Sylvain Gariépy, a division chief of operations with the Laval fire department, said things have largely stabilized since — returning to normal as power is restored to the region.

Fluctuating numbers as repairs are made

Hydro-Québec says the number of clients without power will likely fluctuate throughout the morning as crews work to restore power because mainline interruptions are occasionally necessary to safely repair secondary lines.



That is why, for example, the number of outages jumped from about 8,000 to 12,000 between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday.



"We're fairly confident by the end of the day everybody everybody's going to be back on the grid — most of them before noontime," said Cendrix Bouchard, spokesperson for the utility.



Snowy, windy weather on Tuesday hampered repair efforts, but now, with temperatures warming up, crews are able to work faster.



Bouchard said 97 per cent of outages affecting customers for more than 48 hours have been repaired.



"There are priorities," he said.



"Let's say hospitals is one of them of course. However, sometimes we have to we have to work in an order that's dictated by by the network as well. So there are lots of things that come into effect when we're deciding which way to operate when we have so many outages."

All but four schools re-open

All Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board schools and centres have power and are open today. All Commission scolaire des Affluents schools are open as well.

The Commission scolaire de Laval says two schools will be closed today, Notre-Dame-Du-Sourire and Hôtelière de Laval.

As for the Commission scolaire de la Seigneurie-des-Mille-Îles, two primary schools are closed —Trait-d'Union and Le Tandem.

With the help of Hydro-Sherbrooke and crews from Vermont, line workers have been on the job around the clock, working to repair some 900 service disruptions that, at the peak of the blackout, affected more than 310,000 homes and businesses.

Most outages were the regions of Laval, Lanaudière and the Laurentians. The majority of customers still without power are in those three regions.

Meanwhile, Québec Solidaire co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau Dubois is calling on Hydro-Québec to release an overview of its plan for climate change.

"Is Hydro-Québec ready for the next challenges of climate change which means a lot more of these extreme climatic events?" he asked Wednesday.