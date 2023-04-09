Hydro-Québec works to restore power to customers ahead of schedule

The latest:

As of 8:46 a.m. ET Sunday, more than 117,000 Hydro-Québec customers were still without power.

Hydro-Québec says most households will have power back within 24 hours, but more than 100,000 will have to wait until Monday.

The Quebec government is allowing big box grocery stores in certain regions to be open Easter Sunday.

More than 900,000 customers have regained power from the peak of 1.1 million on Thursday.

2 people have died, one after being hit by a falling branch, the other after using a generator in a garage.

147 people in Montreal have been treated for carbon monoxide poisoning.

The City of Montreal is starting to issue parking tickets on residential streets again.

If the trend continues, Hydro-Québec should be able to restore electricity, by the end of the day, to 95 per cent of its customers who lost power after Wednesday's ice storm.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday, of the 1.1 million homes that lost power this week, about 117,000 customers have yet to be reconnected.

Saturday morning, the company estimated that 100,000 to 150,000 customers would have to wait until Monday, at the earliest, to have their power restored. But Sunday morning's figures suggest a more optimistic picture.

The public utility will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. today to provide an update on repairs.

Francis Labbé, a spokesperson for Hydro-Québec, said there are more than 1,500 workers deployed Sunday.

"We are, at the moment, where restoring everyone will take longer," he said. "Our crews often have to act as lumberjacks before they can even try to repair an outage."

The Montreal area remained the hardest hit, with over 97,000 customers without power Sunday morning. Saturday morning, around the same time, the report showed nearly 190,000 customers without heating or electricity in Montreal.

The other regions still affected by outages on Sunday morning were Outaouais, Montérégie, Laval and Laurentians.

To ensure food security for the population, the government announced Saturday some grocery stores in the most affected regions would be allowed to remain open despite the Easter holiday.

Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon said grocery stores can reopen in Montreal, Laval, Lanaudière, the Montérégie, the Outaouais, and the Lower Laurentians.

The stores can be open between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., but store hours will vary according to the company.

The government also said that more than 100 emergency centres have opened in the most affected regions to allow people to warm up, eat and recharge their electronic devices.