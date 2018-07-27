Hydro-Québec seeking 0.8 per cent rate hike for next year

Hydro-Québec has announced plans to hike electricity costs in the province by 0.8 per cent.

The increase would come into effect on April 1, 2019, but it must first be approved by the Régie de l'énergie du Québec, a provincial regulator, Hydro-Québec said in a statement Friday.

The utility said the proposed increase is needed to account for higher costs to buy and distribute electricity, as well as investments it made to high-voltage power lines and their maintenance.

It said electricity sales have also been lower than anticipated, and warmer winter temperatures have reduced demand.

The hike is below the inflation rate, which is expected to be 1.8 per cent in the province next year, Hydro-Québec said.

It would be applied to all residential customers, and a majority of business customers.