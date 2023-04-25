Content
Montreal·Updated

More than 400,000 Hydro-Québec customers without power

As of 12:47 p.m. ET, more than 400,000 Hydro-Québec customers were without power, according to the utility's outage tracker.

Outages are spread across Montreal, Montérégie, Québec City regions

Hundreds of thousands of customers lost power on Tuesday and Hydro-Québec says service will be restored "gradually." (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

More than 400,000 are without power this afternoon, according to the Hydro-Québec's online outage tracker.

Those customers are spread across several regions including Montreal, Montérégie and Quebec City. Earlier this month, an ice storm knocked out power for more than one million customers.

A spokesperson for Hydro-Québec told Radio-Canada that the company experienced a "loss of production," which led to automatic shutdowns on the network.

"The network's protection mechanisms reacted correctly, which led to the outages," said spokesperson Cendrix Bouchard.

Bouchard said service would be restored "gradually," but a more specific restoration time has not been provided.

He also said the utility is investigating the reasons behind Tuesday's failure.

More to come.

With files from Radio-Canada

