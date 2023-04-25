More than 400,000 Hydro-Québec customers without power
Outages are spread across Montreal, Montérégie, Québec City regions
More than 400,000 are without power this afternoon, according to the Hydro-Québec's online outage tracker.
Those customers are spread across several regions including Montreal, Montérégie and Quebec City. Earlier this month, an ice storm knocked out power for more than one million customers.
A spokesperson for Hydro-Québec told Radio-Canada that the company experienced a "loss of production," which led to automatic shutdowns on the network.
"The network's protection mechanisms reacted correctly, which led to the outages," said spokesperson Cendrix Bouchard.
Bouchard said service would be restored "gradually," but a more specific restoration time has not been provided.
He also said the utility is investigating the reasons behind Tuesday's failure.
More to come.
With files from Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?