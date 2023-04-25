More than 400,000 Hydro-Québec customers without power

More than 400,000 are without power this afternoon, according to the Hydro-Québec's online outage tracker.

Those customers are spread across several regions including Montreal, Montérégie and Quebec City. Earlier this month, an ice storm knocked out power for more than one million customers.

A spokesperson for Hydro-Québec told Radio-Canada that the company experienced a "loss of production," which led to automatic shutdowns on the network.

"The network's protection mechanisms reacted correctly, which led to the outages," said spokesperson Cendrix Bouchard.

Bouchard said service would be restored "gradually," but a more specific restoration time has not been provided.

He also said the utility is investigating the reasons behind Tuesday's failure.

More to come.