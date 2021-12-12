Strong winds, fallen branches leave Quebecers without power this weekend

Fallen branches hitting transmission lines have left thousands of Quebecers without electricity this weekend.

As of 8:31 a.m., some 341,000 Quebecers were without power, and a few may have to wait until tomorrow before it's restored, according to Caroline Desrosiers, a spokesperson for Hydro-Québec.

Environment Canada issued freezing rain and wind warnings Saturday morning across southern Quebec, including Châteauguay, Laval, Longueuil, Montreal and Quebec City.

The regions most affected by power outages are the Montérégie, Montreal and the Laurentians with service interruptions also reported in Quebec City and Saguenay.

"Right now we have over 200 teams across the province and we have more teams coming to help out to re-establish power," she told CBC Montreal's All in a Weekend.

Until crews determine the exact cause for all the service interruptions, Desrosiers says she's unable to confirm when customers can expect electricity to return.