Thousands without power across Quebec as storms bring heavy rain, lightning

Hydro-Québec is reporting that about 12,000 customers are without power, after powerful storms moved through southern Quebec overnight.

The majority of the outages are in the Montérégie and Laurentians, where about 7,500 people were in the dark as of 9 a.m.

On the island of Montreal, about 1,229 customers are without power.

At the peak of the outtage, about 30,000 customers were without electricity Tuesday morning.

Hydro is estimating most customers will have their power back by 10 a.m., while those in the northern parts of the Laurentians will have to wait until the early afternoon for their electricity to return.