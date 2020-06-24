Powerful storms leave thousands without electricity in southern Quebec

Hydro-Québec says crews are on the ground working to restore power to tens of thousands of customers across southern Quebec after powerful storms caused about 300 service interruptions.

At its peak, nearly 80,000 customers lost electricity by about 7 p.m. Just in Montreal, a total of 86 service interruptions affected more than 25,000 clients.

Across the province, Hydro-Québec crews were able to restore power to more than 20,000 customers within a few hours, but those numbers are expected to fluctuate until everything is back online and the storms die down.

Hydro-Québec spokesperson Cendrix Bouchard was unable to predict when everything will be repaired.

"Really what happened is, strong winds, many different storm cells," he said. "Sometimes what we will see in summer is one big storm system that will sweep through the province."

Les conditions météorologiques ont causé de nombreuses pannes dans plusieurs régions de la province. Nos équipes sont en action et tentent de rétablir le service le plus rapidement possible. Merci de votre compréhension. —@hydroquebec

However, there were many different storms blowing in different directions this time, he said.

By about 9:30 p.m., some 90 crews were on the ground working to restore power where branches and trees have come into contact with the power grid.

"We do have a lot of people on the ground and will bring some if need be," Bouchard said.