20-year-old woman in critical condition after driving wrong way on Highway 30

A 20-year-old woman is in critical condition after her vehicle went the wrong way on Highway 30 and collided with a truck in Châteauguay early Wednesday morning.

The Sûreté du Québec says the woman was driving in the wrong direction on the westbound side of the highway just after midnight when she collided with the truck.

Both vehicles caught fire. Police were able to get the woman out of her vehicle and she was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the truck was also taken to hospital as a precaution. Police say alcohol was likely not a factor in the accident.

This is not the first time someone drove the wrong way in the area.

In 2017, four people were killed after a car carrying a couple and their grandchild went the wrong way, striking another car. The couple, their grandchild, and one passenger in the other car were killed.

A similar incident also happened in 2015, when both drivers were killed after one of them went the wrong way.

Nathalie Simon, who was mayor of Châteauguay at the time, said in 2017 that the area was a known problem.

"The signs are there, but it seems like people either don't see them or they see them too late," she said at the time.

The area will remain closed to traffic as an investigation and towing operation are underway.