Drivers told to avoid Highways 13, 40 due to weekend closures

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the intersection of Highway 40 and Highway 13, as crews work to dismantle the Highway 13 southbound overpass this weekend.

The work requires the complete closure of Highway 40 in both directions, as well as their respective service roads, in the area around the overpass.

Highway 13 will also be closed in the southbound direction near the intersection with Highway 40.

The Highway 13 will remain open in the northbound direction, but will have no access to Highway 40.

The closures will re-open Monday morning at 5 A.M. The transportation ministry has planned detours, but is advising motorists to avoid the area entirely.

The work was supposed to take place two weeks ago, but had been postponed due to bad weather.