Boy, 3, recovering after being hit by car in Plateau Mont-Royal

A three-year-old boy is in hospital after being hit by a car at an intersection in the Mile End area of the Plateau Mont-Royal borough Friday morning.

He was originally said to be in critical condition but police said early Friday afternoon he is recovering.

Montreal police spoke to several witnesses who said the boy's father was pushing it in a running stroller north along Hutchison Street around 8:15 a.m.

As they were crossing St-Joseph Boulevard, the child fell from the stroller and was hit by a car travelling west.

It is thought that the car may have braked at the intersection but slid through on the snowy asphalt, said Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant, a Montreal police spokesperson.

Police believe the boy may have fallen from the stroller when the father changed course to avoid the sliding vehicle.

The car's driver, a 44-year-old woman, was not hurt.