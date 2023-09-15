Eastern Quebec braces for Hurricane Lee with winds, heavy rainfall expected this weekend

One year after being devastated by Hurricane Fiona, Quebec's Gaspé Peninsula and Magdalen Islands are preparing for the impact of Hurricane Lee, set to strike the region tomorrow.

In September 2022, the Gaspé region declared a state of emergency and saw thousands of residents lose power. There were evacuations on the Magdalen Islands and roads closed due to flooding and felled trees.

However, residents who lived through Fiona should not expect the same level of devastation this time around, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

"This one is not going to be Fiona. It's going to be less powerful. This will be like a typical fall storm," said ECCC meteorologist Gerald Cheng.

Strong winds peaking at 132 km/h were recorded on the islands when Fiona hit. Starting Saturday, the winds are expected to gust up to 90 km/h, said Cheng.

On the mainland of the province, the Gaspé Peninsula will bear the brunt of the rainfall, between 50 and 100 millimetres, depending on how Lee develops, he said.

"There is a possibility of some minor flooding. It won't be devastating but we do need to prepare."

Hurricane Lee will transform into a post-tropical storm by the time it hits Canadian soil, said Gerald Cheng of Environment Canada. (Canadian Hurricane Centre)

Currently a Category 1 hurricane, Lee is expected to transition into a post-tropical storm by the time it bears down on Canadian soil, said Cheng.

"As it enters into Atlantic Canada, it will weaken very quickly, so that's really the big difference [between] this storm and Fiona."

As for what residents can do to stay out of harm's way, Cheng suggests staying clear of streams and rivers and bringing outdoor items inside so they don't get tossed about by the wind.

Although Cheng calls the situation a "big sigh of relief," he warns that there may be more extreme weather afoot.

"Hurricane season hasn't ended. It ends on Nov. 30. The season continues, so there could be more named storms coming towards our area."