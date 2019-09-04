Dorian storm system expected to move into Eastern Quebec this weekend

Environment Canada says the Dorian storm system is expected to move into the Atlantic provinces and Eastern Quebec this weekend — but it will not bring the kind of havoc it wreaked in the Bahamas.

"By the time it reaches Eastern Canada this weekend, it should be downgraded to a tropical storm, which is good news," said CBC Montreal weather specialist Frank Cavallaro.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre says the storm will track along the U.S. eastern seaboard to North Carolina on Friday, before moving near Nova Scotia on Saturday.

"Nova Scotia will probably be hit the hardest," Cavallaro said.

Environment Canada says most of Atlantic Canada will experience tropical storm winds, exceeding 64 kilometres per hour.

Areas affected in Quebec include Anticosti, Blanc-Sablon, Chevery and the Magdalen Islands.

People in those areas should expect winds of up to 100 kilometres per hour, and heavy rain once the storm makes landfall.

Joël Arseneau, the MNA representing the Magdalen Islands, is urging residents to take precautions.

"I think Magdalen Islanders are used to strong winds, but I urge them to listen to the radio. Have a battery-powered radio close by, and save some water in their homes." Arseneau said.

There is still a chance the storm will change course before the weekend and shift into the Atlantic Ocean, where it would weaken over colder waters, Cavallaro said.