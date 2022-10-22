Body found in Laurentians wildlife reserve confirmed to be missing hunter, police say

Provincial police have confirmed that the body found Friday in the Laurentians wildlife reserve is that of Marcel Maltais — a hunter who had been missing for the past two weeks.

The 80-year-old from Saint-Raymond, in Portneuf, was last seen on Oct. 6 near Hébertville, at the north end of the reserve, near Lac Saint-Jean.

According to the Sûreté du Québec, Maltais was found on the outskirts of the area where his truck was found Thursday — more than ten kilometres from the cottage where he was staying.

Police teams, a Canadian Armed Forces helicopter and volunteers on all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) had been searching the area for several days.

On Friday, Maltais's son thanked everyone who was directly and indirectly involved in the search for his father.

"We saw volunteers working during the night when it was raining heavily," said Alain Maltais.

"Despite all of our pain, it is a relief to know that he has been found."

The circumstances surrounding the man's death have not been disclosed by the SQ.