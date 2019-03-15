Skip to Main Content
Hundreds of students gather on Mount Royal as part of global climate march
New

Hundreds of students gather on Mount Royal as part of global climate march

Hundreds of young protesters are gathered at the foot of Mount Royal, at the George-Étienne Cartier monument on Parc Avenue, about to set off on a march as part of climate change demonstrations taking place around the world today. 

'We are declaring an environmental emergency,' said one, as youth join others in worldwide protest

Verity Stevenson · CBC News ·
Young people gather at the foot of the George-Étienne-Cartier monument for a climate-change protest. (Verity Stevenson/CBC)

Hundreds of young protesters are gathered at the foot of Mount Royal, at the George-Étienne Cartier monument on Parc Avenue, about to set off on a march as part of climate change demonstrations taking place around the world today. 

High school students in Montreal have been holding climate marches every Friday afternoon for several weeks. 

Some have been penalized for cutting classes, while others have been encouraged by their schools, teachers and parents to attend. 

Organizers took turns on a loudspeaker set up near the monument.

"We are declaring an environmental emergency," one said.

"We are more mature than you," said another, echoing Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who started the movement of weekly marches around the world.

About the Author

Verity Stevenson

Verity Stevenson is a reporter with CBC in Montreal. She has previously worked for the Globe and Mail and the Toronto Star in Toronto, and the Telegraph-Journal in Saint John.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Popular Now

    1. Find more popular stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.