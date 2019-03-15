Hundreds of students gather on Mount Royal as part of global climate march

Hundreds of young protesters are gathered at the foot of Mount Royal, at the George-Étienne Cartier monument on Parc Avenue, about to set off on a march as part of climate change demonstrations taking place around the world today.

High school students in Montreal have been holding climate marches every Friday afternoon for several weeks.

Some have been penalized for cutting classes, while others have been encouraged by their schools, teachers and parents to attend.

Organizers took turns on a loudspeaker set up near the monument.

Émilie Vandenbegine is an organizer representing Montreal CEGEPs. She says her team is expecting 60,000(!) people here today. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/climatemarch?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#climatemarch</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCMontreal?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCMontreal</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/PourlefuturMtl?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PourlefuturMtl</a> <a href="https://t.co/6dbLFldh9X">pic.twitter.com/6dbLFldh9X</a> —@vestevie

"We are declaring an environmental emergency," one said.

"We are more mature than you," said another, echoing Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who started the movement of weekly marches around the world.