Wayward humpback whale, beloved to Montrealers, found dead
The whale's lifeless body was seen Tuesday morning, drifting down the St. Lawrence River near Varennes, about 30 kilometres upstream from the city.
Experts had hoped the wayward humpback whale would return to Tadoussac, where it belongs
A humpback whale that had enchanted Montrealers and drawn crowds near the Old Port appears to have died.
The whale's lifeless body was seen Tuesday morning, drifting down the St. Lawrence River near Varennes, about 30 kilometres downstream from the city.
Robert Michaud, the co-ordinator for the Quebec Marine Mammal Emergency Network, said a team will be on-site in the next few hours to assess what to do with the carcass.
The whale was last seen swimming near Pointe-aux-Trembles, before disappearing for two days.
According to Michaud, it was the first time a humpback whale made its way into Montreal waters.
Humpback whales are one of the large marine mammal species, measuring up to 15 metres long.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.