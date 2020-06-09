Wayward humpback whale, beloved to Montrealers, found dead

A humpback whale that had enchanted Montrealers and drawn crowds near the Old Port appears to have died.

The whale's lifeless body was seen Tuesday morning, drifting down the St. Lawrence River near Varennes, about 30 kilometres downstream from the city.

Robert Michaud, the co-ordinator for the Quebec Marine Mammal Emergency Network, said a team will be on-site in the next few hours to assess what to do with the carcass.

The whale was last seen swimming near Pointe-aux-Trembles, before disappearing for two days.

According to Michaud, it was the first time a humpback whale made its way into Montreal waters.

Humpback whales are one of the large marine mammal species, measuring up to 15 metres long.