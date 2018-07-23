Skip to Main Content
Humidex will reach 40 in Montreal once again, Environment Canada warns
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Montreal area and its surroundings, advising people that humidex values are expected to reach at least 40.

Temperature reminiscent of heatwave earlier this month

Temperatures similar to the week-long heatwave that hit Montreal earlier this month will be back for the day on Monday, Environment Canada warned in a weather alert. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

The temperature will resemble those Montreal experienced during the week-long heatwave earlier this month that broke records for the province.

The federal weather agency said the heat is due to a "warm and humid air mass from the United States," which is tracking into Southern Quebec for the day. 

"Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion," the warning said.

It cautioned young children, pregnant women, older adults and people with chronic illnesses to try not to stay in the heat for long periods of time. 

The warning also noted there are health risks for people working or exercising outdoors. 

There are many heat alerts across Canada and health officials are raising concern over the risk higher temperatures can pose to older workers. 4:25
