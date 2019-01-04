Potential Quebec victims of man accused of sex trafficking sought by Toronto police

Toronto police are looking for other potential victims of a man arrested and charged in a human trafficking case that crossed provincial borders.

Kalib James Rahi, 31, has been charged in connection with the alleged sexual assaults, trafficking and extortion of two Ontario women, both in their early 20s.

He faces 21 charges in total, including sexual assault, trafficking in persons, using an imitation firearm while committing an indictable offence, extortion and possession of proceeds of crime.

Police allege that Rahi forced two women to work in the sex trade and that he sexually assaulted them on multiple occasions.

Police looking for victims

Police say they believe there are at least two more victims who have not yet come forward — one in B.C. and one in either Ontario or Quebec.

According to a news release, the two Ontario women did not know each other and neither of them previously worked in the sex trade.

Toronto police constable Andy Medeiros told CBC that Rahi is alleged to have posted sexual advertisements for the women online and lined up clients to meet with them.

"He would then take the victim to these places and essentially force the victim to perform sexual services with these clients," said Medeiros.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Toronto Police (416)-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers, 416-222-TIPS (8477).