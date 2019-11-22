Quebec human rights commission says Montreal police need to end street checks

Quebec's human rights commission is recommending Montreal ban police street checks permanently because they disproportionately target minority groups.

The recommendation was made at hearings the city is holding today on the October report, which found Montreal police are four to five times more likely to stop Indigenous, black and Arab people than white people.

The report concluded there is systemic bias in street checks done by Montreal police.

Myrlande Pierre, the vice-president of the commission, was invited to testify at today's hearings. She said that the commission has been denouncing police racial profiling for 15 years.

"The stories of racial profiling victims are unequivocal when it comes to the double standard they perceive. They feel they are being treated like second-class citizens, people for whom the right to equality is only abstract or theoretical," Pierre said in a news release sent during the hearings.

Pierre says police must also begin to collect reliable data when officers make arrests or stop people, in order to evaluate whether systemic biases are leading to unfounded street checks.

Montreal police deputy director Marc Charbonneau says he accepts the report "with humility" and his force will come up with a policy governing how officers make street checks by March 2020.

Earlier this week, the city unanimously passed a motion asking the SPVM to stop doing street checks, though it has no power to enforce that request.

Former federal justice minister Irwin Cotler backed the motion, saying there should be a moratorium on the street checks until legislation is drafted to ensure they are conducted fairly.