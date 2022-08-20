Quebec human rights commission probes after 2 children orphaned in suspected homicide

Quebec's human rights commission says it's opening an investigation after two children were orphaned following what police suspect was the murder of their mother by their father.

The commission says it also believes the children's rights may have been violated based on media reports about the incident.

The children were found at a home in the Montreal suburb of Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Que., where their 39-year-old mother was found dead Wednesday.

The woman's husband, a 42-year-old man, was later found in a car with serious injuries and died in hospital.

A federation of women's shelters in Quebec says this marks the seventh death of a woman by a current or former intimate partner this year in the province, if the police allegations are correct.