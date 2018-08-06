Hudson to vote on rolling back dog ban on Sandy Beach, adding pet-friendly hours

The town of Hudson is voting tonight on modifying its bylaws to allow dogs on Sandy Beach, but only during certain times.

The beach overlooking Lac-Des-Deux-Montagnes used to be very popular with dog owners, until all pets were temporarily banned after a man was bitten July 11.

Hudon Mayor Jamie Nicholls told CBC's Homerun that the town council has consulted with users of the beach and come up with a solution he hopes everyone can agree on.

Dogs will be allowed on the beach on-leash before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m. from May 1 to October 1.

The change still needs to be approved at the council meeting Monday night, but Nicholls said he's optimistic that the change will go through.

Mayor Jamie Nicholls said he hopes dog owners and other users of the beach will be able to live with the compromise. (CBC)

Nicholls said the temporary ban was "a response to a growing problem on the beach," not just the one incident.

The situation at the beach had gotten out of hand in recent months, he said, with as many as 30 dogs on the beach at once during peak times.

While residents were "obviously disappointed on finding out they weren't able to access [the beach] with their dog," Nicholls said the new plan was born out of input from local dog-owners.

Currently, the local bylaw enforcement officers have been monitoring the beach to make sure no one contravenes the rules. He said that will continue during hours when the restriction is in place, namely "the time that families are using the beach the most."